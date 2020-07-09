Glee star Naya Rivera was reported missing from a Southern California lake on Wednesday night after her four-year-old son was found alone in the boat they rented earlier that day.

Rivera, 33, rented the boat with her son on Wednesday afternoon and both were seen going out to Lake Piru in Ventura County. Her son was the last to see her before she went missing and he was found sleeping on the boat alone by staff looking for the boat that had not been returned. According to NBC, Rivera’s son was wearing a life vest, while another vest was found on the boat.

“We’re going on the belief that she did go in the water and we have not been able to locate her. So this may well be a case of drowning,” Sheriff’s Captain Eric Buschow said during a news conference, adding that while her son returned to the boat after swimming in the lake, Rivera never did.

The search for Rivera has continued through the night and the team has been joined by other rescue teams from neighboring counties on Thursday morning.

Rivera’s last social media post was a Wednesday tweet and that included a picture of her and her son with the caption “just the two of us”:

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

