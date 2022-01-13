Glenn Beck Tells Mark Levin He Has Covid in His Lungs, Taking Ivermectin

Conservative radio host Glenn Beck told Mark Levin on Wednesday that he has Covid-19, for a second time, and that it has entered his lungs. Beck noted, however, “I am not concerned about it, I am really not, I am just so done with this whole Covid thing.”

Beck was on Levin’s radio show to discuss his new book, but the conversation quickly turned to Covid-19 after Levin asked Beck how he was.

“I am great, Mark. I am great, Mark,” Beck responded. “Despite having Covid and seeing the destruction of our country,” he added calmly.

“Do you have COVID right now?” Levin asked surprised.

“Yeah, I do,” Beck responded, adding, “It’s starting to go into my lungs today and a little disturbing. I’m on all the medications and treatments and everything else, so.”

Beck’s current vaccination status is unclear, but he told Tucker Carlson back in April of 2021 that he would not be getting vaccinated as he had previously had Covid-19.

Levin asked if Beck is getting monoclonal antibodies, the treatment that former President Donald Trump had.

“No, the monoclonal doesn’t seem to be working for the new strain,” Beck responded, saying he is on ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and fluvoxamine instead – none of which are approved Covid-19 treatments. “My doctors are hitting it really hard,” he added.

on Mark Levin’s radio show, Glenn Beck announced: -he has COVID -he’s taking ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (doubt it) -He’s a “fatty-fat-fatso” pic.twitter.com/Ck5xzT4MCY — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) January 13, 2022



Levin lamented, “You know it’s amazing when we tried to get that stuff my pharmacist looked at me like I am a heroin addict.”

Beck responded with an explanation of why he thinks hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment.

Beck later took to Instagram to complain he couldn’t get monoclonal treatments, writing, “The big question is: WHY CAN MY DOCTOR GIVE ME THE TREATMENT HE AND MANY OTHER DR’s Believe in. Why is it we are out of the Monoclonal antibody treatment?”

Beck downplayed that his health was under any serious threat, but joked that he is “a fatty-fat-fatso” and said “that’s probably not the best thing,” while noting “I’ve got some other issues.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenn Beck (@glennbeck)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com