Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-WI) cut off an interview after saying “I don’t like to get into taking sides” on vaccinations.”

Grothman was asked by local ABC affiliate WKOW TV, “What do you tell anybody out there who is currently not vaccinated?”

The congressman replied, “Well, I don’t have a message. I think the message on the internet, you can find all sorts of people saying different things. I would talk to people in the medical field, not only doctors, but nurses as well, and see what their opinions are.”

In response to a question of whether the vaccine is safe, Grothman said, “Well, I think there’s unquestionably, particularly older people, benefits to the vaccine, but I am not going to play doctor to everybody in Dane County tonight. So, you know, we voted for the vaccine, we put billions of dollars into it, and we certainly turned it around quicker than anybody thought.”

Grothman was then asked if he’s vaccinated to which he replied, “I don’t like to get into taking sides on it.” He then walked off camera.

Watch above, via WKOW TV.

