A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday that a private meeting between victims and House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) “opened his eyes in a way they haven’t been opened before.”

Epstein survivor Liz Stein joined The Lead to discuss a recent statement made by nineteen of Epstein’s victims in response to the latest revelations about President Donald Trump’s administration’s handling of the Epstein files, revealed in a new excerpt from a book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The statement called out one element of the book’s claims about the White House’s response to the Epstein saga – that Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, the vice president, and a slew of Trump’s other top staff met in the Situation Room to discuss Epstein.

“We are deeply disturbed to learn that so many senior members of the administration gathered in the Situation Room to discuss the release of the Epstein files as a reputational problem, rather than an opportunity to pursue investigative leads and try to figure out what actually happened,” it read.

In CNN’s report on the statement, which cited specific concerns about acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s involvement, the outlet broke yet another story – that survivors, including Stein, sat down with Comer in a private meeting on Tuesday. Tapper asked Stein about the content of that sit down.

“Well, we have consistently looked to meet with lawmakers just to kind of explain our story and explain what our concerns are. And we were really glad that Mr. Comer was receptive to meeting with us. And it was an extraordinarily positive interaction that we had with him,” she said. “I think that to hear from us directly, you know, what the particular concerns were, I think that it opened his eyes in a way that they haven’t been opened before. And I think that just, you know, him coming out and saying that there are investigative leads really shows us that this is the beginning of something.”

Stein later claimed that Sky Roberts, the brother of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, named some of the men his sister claimed had abused her during the Comer meeting.

“Sky Roberts, in that meeting, read aloud some of Virginia Giuffre’s deposition from a civil case in which she names some of the men who perpetrated these crimes against her. This is a document that was released in the Epstein files document release, and it’s also a document that can be found online,” she said. “And so oftentimes we’re asked, well, why aren’t you releasing the names? Why aren’t you talking about the men? We have. We’ve done that in the proper legal arenas in cases such like this. And I think that even if you just look at the information that’s available publicly, I think that if you even start with those leads, I think that it will be incredibly fruitful in uncovering who was involved in this crime and what their involvement with Epstein looked like.”

Watch above via CNN.

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