Fox News host Jesse Watters said on Thursday that black people are “not afraid of white people,” questioning an argument made by the defense in Karmelo Anthony’s trial for murder.

Anthony was found guilty on Tuesday of the murder of Austin Metcalf at a 2025 high school track meet. He was sentenced to thirty five years in prison on first-degree murder charges for stabbing Metcalf to death when both were seventeen. Anthony’s attorney argued during the trial that he had acted in self defense, reacting out of fear because he felt threatened.

The racial element of the case– with Anthony being Black and Metcalf white– has sparked widespread debate. Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor reported that she heard “shocking racially-charged comments” after the verdict from Anthony supporters in front of the Texas courthouse.

Fox’s The Five discussed the case on Thursday, along with Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) defense of Anthony post-conviction, where she made the argument that one would not be “limited to fists” to defend themselves if fearing for their life. Watters focused on the case itself, questioning the idea that Anthony feared for his life before the stabbing.

“Why would Karmelo Anthony be scared? I mean, if you’re a young Black man in America, you’re scared of other Black people. Nine out of ten Blacks who are killed are killed by other Blacks. You’re not afraid of white people,” he said. “Same with white people. White people kill white people at the same rate. Black people kill Black people. There’s very little crossover. In fact, if there is, it’s usually Blacks killing whites, but not at that high of a rate.”

Watter’s colleague, Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones, also disputed Anthony’s lawyer’s self defense argument on Wednesday, claiming that though he had “many doubts” about the case before the trial began, evidence revealed throughout showed that Anthony was not being threatened.

“The witness that the defense presented, who claimed that Karmelo was jumped by the victim and other teammates, folded when confronted with the video evidence,” Jones said. “In short, most of the public’s opinion was completely inaccurate, and that created unnecessary anger, protests, and racial tension.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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