‘Can We See It?’ Mark Levin Says It’s ‘Amazing’ Trump’s Iran Deal Came Together ‘So Fast’

Fox News host Mark Levin asked to see President Donald Trump’s “settlement” with Iran, announced on Thursday in the Oval Office.

Trump surprised many earlier in the day when he suddenly cancelled additional airstrikes on Iran, following him publicly saying he had always wanted to take Kharg Island – one of Iran’s key oil infrastructure sites.

“We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran, subject to finalization of documents. It should get done in the next few days,” Trump told reporters, later adding he believes the Iranian Supreme Leader had signed off on the deal.

Levin marveled at how the deal came together so quickly. “If all these governments have agreed on this deal, it’s amazing how all these governments signed up so fast while we were announcing we’d be bombing asap. Since it’s done can we see it?”

“And what is in this deal?! Can we see it?” asked Levin, a close pro-Israel ally of Trump.

If all these governments have agreed on this deal, it’s amazing how all these governments signed up so fast while we were announcing we’d be bombing asap. Since it’s done can we see it? And what is in this deal?! Can we see it? — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 11, 2026

According to this, the regime is thumbs up. Whatever this deal is. https://t.co/ebw5MgsSop — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 11, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a statement saying that Israel is not a party to deal.

“Although Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding,” said the PMO, adding, “the prime minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump’s commitment that the final agreement reached at the conclusion of the negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limitations on missile production, and the cessation of Iran’s support for its terrorist proxies in the region.”

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