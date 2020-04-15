GOP Congressman on Complaint That Reopening Country Will ‘Get People Killed’: ‘It is the Lesser of Two Evils’

Indianapolis radio host Tony Katz asked Indiana Republican Congressman Trey Hollingsworth to respond to critics who might say reopening the economy will “get people killed,” and Hollingsworth responded that the loss of life would be the “lesser of two evils” compared to the economic harm of keeping businesses shuttered.

WIBC morning host Katz interviewed Hollingsworth this week, and after Hollingsworth expressed a desire to reopen the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, Katz asked him point-blank if the loss of life involved would be acceptable.

Katz said critics would accuse Hollingsworth of ignoring scientific experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, and would say “You’re going to get people killed, Congressman Hollingsworth.”

“How do you respond to those people?” Katz asked.

Here’s what I say: There is no zero harm choice here. Both of these decisions will lead to harm for individuals, whether it’s dramatic economic harm, or whether that’s the loss of life, but it is always the American government’s position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life, of American lives, we have to always choose the latter. And this is what I push back on by these people that say science should govern all of this. Certainly science is telling us where this disease will progress and how it will progress over time, but certainly the social scientists are telling us about the economic disaster that is going on. Our GDP is supposed to be down 20% alone this quarter. It is policymakers’ decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils. It is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these two evils and we intend to move forward that direction. That is our responsibility and to abdicate that is to insult the Americans that voted us into office.

The segment was flagged by CNN, which then obtained a statement from Hollingsworth:

Hollingsworth told CNN, in a statement provided by his office later Tuesday, that “It’s hyperbolic to say that the only choices before us are the two corner solutions: no economy or widespread casualties.” “We can use the best of biology and economics to enable as much of the economy to operate as possible while we work to minimize disease transmission.”

