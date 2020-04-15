Stacey Abrams Makes a Very Public Case to Joe Biden: ‘I Would Be An Excellent Running Mate’

Former Georgia House of Representatives Minority Leader Stacey Abrams made a very public case to 2020 presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in an interview with Elle this week, on why she should be his running mate.

In the interview, upon being asked if she’d accept an offer to serve as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate, Abrams said, “Yes. I would be honored.”

“I would be an excellent running mate. I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors,” she argued. “I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.”

Abrams went on to praise Biden, claiming he has a “truly sincere sense of humor.”

“When you’re in politics, you learn the difference between those who simply tolerate others and those who genuinely love people,” Abrams added. “As an introvert, I find it fascinating. His charming gregariousness isn’t just an affect.”

Despite support in the New York Times and the Guardian for Abrams as Biden’s running mate, the former minority leader’s likelihood has been placed by the media behind other women who have been deemed more likely to take the spot.

Former 2020 Democratic candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have long-been featured at the top of the list of most-likely running mates, with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) coming in behind.

Abrams was listed by the New York Post in the “long shot” section, along with former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

