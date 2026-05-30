Pro-MAGA Pundit Brawls With CNN Panel Over Cost of Trump’s Pool Revamp: ‘So We Should Just Let Everything Go To Hell?’

New York Post reporter Lydia Moynihan got her CNN panel all riled up when she defended President Donald Trump’s $13 million refurbishing of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, arguing it didn’t make sense for liberals to be so upset about it when Democrats are willing to spend big bucks on other projects.

The feisty exchange happened on Table for Five on Saturday morning. Host Abby Phillip brought up the cost of revamping the pool, which she said was supposed to cost less than $2 million initially.

“Is it jut monopoly money to the president at this point?” Phillip asked. “We just got through DOGE when they fired, you know, a bunch of federal employees claiming that every penny mattered. And now nothing matters?”

Moynihan argued the pool update is dough well spent.

“Well, I actually think having a beautiful capital city that people are proud of is important. And he has made it safer. He’s made it more beautiful,” Moynihan said.

She continued on the pool topic, “under Obama, it was $35 million that he invested into the pool and it still leaked like a sieve. So I think $13 million is is a lot less. And when you look at the overall budget, I mean, these are pennies when you consider what Democrats are proposing, spending trillions of dollars.”

That comment led to several panelists speaking over her and spurred Phillip to jump in. She claimed that didn’t hold up when Trump was “stopping funding for HIV-AIDS programs in Africa” and programs to feed kids.

“We can’t afford childcare. He told us that. We don’t have money for childcare,” writer Touré then complained.

“Okay, how much would that cost?” Moynihan asked him.

Touré continued without answering, “We have $50 billion-plus for this war that came out of nowhere, right? We have $6 gas.”

“You do realize that would cost more than $13 million?” Moynihan said about childcare.

Touré said the U.S. has “significant problems” that would be better to focus on than the pool.

“If you can’t see that one is trillions and one is literally $13 million…” Moynihan said, before throwing up her hands in disbelief at his argument. “So we should just let everything go to hell? Should we not repair our roads either?”

He said that was “obviously not” the other side of the argument, before Phillip jumped in and said it’s all about “making choices” with tax dollars.

“These are choices that are being made every single day, and when the American people look at what Trump’s doing, they’re asking themselves ‘who exactly is he prioritizing?'” she said.

The panel argument continued from there. John Avlon saying the tax money was being “wasted” on the pool, but “we don’t have money for healthcare.” He said every American should be “pissed” about it, especially fiscal conservatives.

Former Republican congressman Peter Meijer said that sounded good, but that he was in Congress “When $2 trillion were spent in excess of what we needed to fight COVID.”

Watch above via CNN.

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