GOP House Candidate Madison Cawthorn Attacked Journalist Over Having Worked For ‘Non-White Males, Like Cory Booker’ 

Republican House candidate Madison Cawthorn created a website meant to attack journalist for leaving his job “to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker, who aims to ruin white males running for office.”

Journalist Tom Fiedler is the former dean of the Boston University College of Communications and he left his job to volunteer for the 2020 presidential campaign of Sen. Booker (D-NJ).

The website accuses Fiedler of tearing down Cawthorn and supporting his Democratic opponent Moe Davis, before including a racist comment regarding the New Jersey Senator and his motives

“Tom Fieldler [sic] who works with Moe Davis’ advocates, is working to tear down Madison Cawthorn,” stated the website. “He quit his academia job in Boston to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker, who aims to ruin white males running for office.”

Davis has sounded the alarm regarding Cawthorn before, noting that he has “proven time and time again that he is unfit for public office.”

“Revelations about Madison Cawthorn’s blatantly racist comment come days after over 150 former classmates at Patrick Henry College — more than half the entire student body during his time there — signed a letter and posted it online calling Mr. Cawthorn a ‘sexual predator’ who lied and vandalized property while attending the college for a little over a semester in 2016-17,” Davis said in a statement.

“The former classmates are now urging voters not to support his candidacy. And all of that follows earlier criticism about Madison Cawthorn’s ‘bucket list’ visit to Adolph Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest, where he reverentially referred to Hitler as the ‘Fuhrer.’”

