Maryland’s Republican Governor, Larry Hogan confirmed that he would not support GOP nominee Dan Cox in his election bid to replace him in the upcoming gubernatorial election after his chosen successor lost the primary race.

Hogan–a GOP governor in a generally blue state–is deeply popular across Maryland, boasting a 71 percent approval rating. The Governor has been vocal about his disdain for former President Donald Trump, regularly publicly criticizing his behavior in the media.

The Governor has gone as far to enact fundraising efforts in support of candidates that Trump has targeted during their election campaign. Hogan’s chosen candidate Kelly Schulz lost in the primary to Cox, a Trump-backed candidate.

Currently serving as a state lawmaker in Maryland, Cox has been a loyal supporter of Donald Trump, while notoriously justifying the Capitol riots of January 6th. Cox attempted to launch an impeachment effort against Hogan over his policies on Covid-19 and has been linked to Qanon after speaking at a conference for the conspiracy group.

During an interview with Jake Tapper on Sunday, Hogan doubled down against Cox.

When asked what the chances are that Cox prevails in his gubernatorial election bid, Hogan replied, “I don’t think there’s any chance he’ll win.”

“This was a big win for the Democratic Governor’s Association who spent over $3 million trying to promote this guy,” continued Hogan, “It was basically collusion between Trump and the national Democrats,” resulting in Cox’s primary win.

“He’s not a serious candidate,” said Hogan.

Tapper argued that since it was a Republican primary, the GOP voters are the ones who nominated Cox. Hogan pushed back claiming that only 20 percent of Republican voters showed up at the polls adding, “In the general election, I think it’s going to be a different situation.”

“You said you’re not going to support him in November, so will you vote for Democrat Wes Moore?” questioned Tapper.

“I’ll have to make a decision about that between now and November,” stated Hogan, “I’m certainly not going to support this guy. This guy is not qualified to be governor.”

