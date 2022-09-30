GOP Strategist Invokes Death of CNN Reporter’s Daughter To Hit Story He Didn’t Like: ‘I Thought He Would Have Changed’

Republican strategist Alex Bruesewitz was so displeased by reporting from CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski Friday he invoked the tragic death of the reporter’s infant daughter.

Kaczynski filed a report with CNN’s Em Steck Friday afternoon that chronicled an interaction between Washington state GOP congressional candidate Joe Kent and White nationalist and pro-Nazi blogger Greyson Arnold.

Kent granted Arnold an interview, and his campaign claims the congressional candidate and former Green Beret was unaware of who he was talking to.

Kaczynski and Steck reported:

In a statement to CNN, campaign spokesperson Matt Braynard said, “Joe Kent had no idea who that individual was when he encountered him on the street and Joe Kent has repeatedly condemned the statements that the individual is accused of making.” Braynard added that the campaign screens all interview requests and that Arnold approached Kent on the street by what he assumed was a local journalist. “None of the questions gave Joe any indications that the individual had any racist or antisemitic views and, if he had, Joe would have cancelled the interview immediately,” said Braynard.

Kent had already publicly disavowed White nationalist Nick Fuentes, who had endorsed his House run. The CNN report noted numerous instances in which Kent had been connected to White nationalism.

On Steve Bannon’s War Room after the report was released, Bruesewitz was asked about the report. He equated it to a smear and invoked the 2020 death of Kaczynski’s infant daughter from cancer:

Yeah, it’s a guy named KFILE, he’s from CNN. He’s a total fake news hack. You know, he went through a rough patch, and I thought he would have changed hard and become a decent person after what he went through, but he’s still a lying piece of crap.

Bruesewitz concluded Kaczynski’s reporting was an attempt to brand Kent as a “neo-Nazi.”

Kent retweeted a clip of Brusewitz’s comments on Twitter.

Watch above, via War Room.

