GOP Rep. Gosar Promotes Far-Right Nick Fuentes Documentary, Claims It’s Proof of ‘Persecution Against Christians’

GOP Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) shared the trailer for a film by far-right documentarian Paul Escandon featuring white nationalist Nick Fuentes on Friday and declared the film proof of “persecution against Christians and Conservatives by the Biden Regime.”

Fuentes stars in the film alongside avowed white supremacist Vincent James, who has recently called for “kidnapping the children away from gay people.”

Gosar wrote on Twitter, “The persecution against Christians and Conservatives by the Biden Regime brings great dishonor to our country.”

“If Americans do not have the freedom to dissent, then they have no freedom at all,” the Arizona Republican argued.

Fuentes is the leader of the so-called Groyper Army and notably hosted Rep. Gosar as a keynote speaker at a far-right conference he held last year as counter-programming to CPAC. Groypers are a loose network of alt-right figures who are vocal supporters of white nationalist ideals, often trolling mainstream conservative events to try and move conservativism more toward white nationalism.

Fuentes, who has also denied the Holocaust, supports “the closure of the U.S. borders to immigrants while opposing “liberal” values such as feminism and LGBTQ+ rights. Fuentes views these societal changes as the “bastardized Jewish subversion of the American creed,” according to the ADL.

The trailer Gosar shared is for a film titled, “The Most Canceled Man in America,” in which Fuentes is portrayed as a victim of the federal government. “A young political activist is openly targeted by the US Government for his involvement in nationwide protests and the events of January 6th, 2021. With his money seized and no ability to board a plane, he leads a movement to new heights,” reads the film’s blurb.

Fuentes America First organization hold an annual conference which has not only been attended by Gosar, but also by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who later claimed she did not know the views of the organization.

CBS’s Robert Costa asked Greene about speaking at the conference back in February.

“I do not know Nick Fuentes,” said Greene, who appeared on stage with Fuentes. “I’ve never heard him speak. I’ve never seen a video. I don’t know what his views are, so I’m not aligned with anything that may be controversial.”

Right-Wing Watch notes that James “currently serves as the treasurer of the white nationalist organization America First and is an unapologetic racist, antisemite, misogynist, conspiracy theorist, and fascist who declares that when Christian nationalists such as himself seize power, they intend to ‘dominate without mercy.’”

Thomas Galvin, who currently serves as Maricopa County Supervisor in Arizona, replied to Gosar’s tweet:

Nick Fuentes is not a conservative and his racist and anti-Semitic rants don’t hint of Christian values. Paul, you are an extremist consumed by conspiracy theories when you should be working on real issues that matter to AZ. Enough is enough. Real AZ Republicans are sick of this

