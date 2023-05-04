Half of Small Business Owners Do Not Have Confidence in the U.S. Banking System, Finds CNBC Survey

CNBC’s Kate Rogers reported on the latest small business survey from the business network on Thursday and offered dire numbers for U.S. confidence in the banking system and economy overall.

“Confidence index is out taking the pulse of Main Street. The data show a split between the [business] owners polled on those who do and do not have confidence in the banking system right now at 49 versus 50%,” Rogers began on Squawk Box.

The CNBC report highlighting half of U.S. small business owners not having confidence in the banking system comes as three regional banks have failed in the last three months – the third failure coming after the poll was taken.

“A majority of small business owners say they are confident that their business capital secure, but less, about 53% say it is easy for them to access the capital needed for their businesses to operate right now. The respondents said that they were banking mostly at community and regional banks, with a total of about two-thirds, the remaining 40% at larger banks. The survey was conducted among 2,000 small business owners in late April,” Rogers continued, adding:

Now, generally, small business owners say they’re feeling somewhat more confident, with the business index showing an overall score of 46 out of 100. But the broader outlook on the economy not so hot. Just 21% say the economy is good or great. Part of the big issue here is inflation. It has been a stubborn top concern for small business owners for more than a year at this point. Back over to you.

Watch the full clip above via CNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com