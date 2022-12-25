Here’s a Video of Rudy Giuliani as Santa Claus…Because, Why Not? It’s Christmas

It’s Christmas weekend, so naturally, everyone wants to relax a little bit and take some time to get into the holiday spirit. For Rudy Giuliani, that apparently meant dressing up as Saint Nick for the latest installment of his podcast.

The ex-New York City mayor and former Donald Trump attorney released a video of himself on Sunday from his Uncovering the Truth studio, where he was ho ho ho-ing away while fully dressed up as Santa Claus. Thus, he treated listeners to a recap of his big night and his apparent troubles with keeping Rudolph in order.

I’m tired. Long night. Thank you very much for tuning in and joining us on our Christmas Day broadcast of Uncovering the Truth. Dr. Maria [Ryan] is with me remote from the North Pole. Actually, New Hampshire. It’s like the North Pole. I’m still able to think in this. I don’t know. I don’t think its affecting my thinking, although I’m getting tired. It was all night. It was tough, and Rudolph kinda acted up a little. Great reindeer, but, you know. When you’re as famous as he is, he thinks he’s more famous than Santa Claus. You know, ‘you’ll go down in history’ thing? He takes it seriously. These reindeer, you can’t count on ’em.

So, yeah. Nice to see that between his election skepticism and hearings with the District of Columbia Bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility, Giuliani can still take on a lighter note for the Christmas season.

Watch above.

