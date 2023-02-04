HE’S RUNNING? Biden Taunts About Midterms And Brags About Economy As Delirious DNC Crowd Chants ‘Four More Years!’

A raucous crowd of Democrats chanted and hooted as President Joe Biden taunted critics over the midterm elections and bragged about the economy and his administration’s legislative record in what sounded an awful lot like a campaign launch.

When Vice President Kamala Harris introduced the president at the 2023 DNC Winter Meeting on Friday, the crowd chanted his name and cheered so raucously, the VP had to pause before completing her introduction.

The president, buoyed by a January jobs report that stunned the financial press, took the stage to cheers and chants of “Four more years!”

Biden opened with some familiar patter and homerism to the Philadelphia crowd:

THE PRESIDENT: Hello, Democrats! AUDIENCE: Four more years! Four more years! THE PRESIDENT: Folks — (applause) — AUDIENCE MEMBER: We love you, Joe! THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you. My name — my name is Joe Biden, and I’m Jill Biden’s husband. (Applause.) And I want to be real clear: She’s a Philly girl. (Applause.) So there’s no way I can stand here today without saying “Go Eagles,” “Fly, Eagles, Fly!” (Applause.) None! I tell you what: Thank — thank God — thank God I’m a Philadelphia professional sports fan, because if I wasn’t a fan, I’d be sleeping alone. (Laughter.) And, by the way, let’s give Kamala another round of applause. (Applause.) She’s a great Vice President.

Biden taunted critics and the media over the midterm elections, to appreciation from the crowd:

Standing here, I’m reminded, just a few months ago, we ended the 2022 midterm election with a rally here in Philly. Remember the midterms? AUDIENCE: Yeah! THE PRESIDENT: Remember how our friends in the press and pundits alike, and even some in our own party, were predicting a giant red wave? Well, guess what? (Laughter.) It never happened. (Applause.) Instead, we had a historic performance. We added Democratic governors, we kept the U.S. Senate, and we ranked closer than anyone ever thought possible in the House. And we flipped control of four state legislative chambers, including the state house right here in Pennsylvania. (Applause.)

Biden went to a long chunk bragging about the economy and his legislative successes, then delivered something that sounded an awful lot like a campaign launch:

But we got a lot more to do. We got a lot more to do. And, by the way — by the way, we paid for everything we did. (Applause.) And unlike Republicans, we cut the deficit $1.7 trillion in two years. (Applause.) You know how we did it? We said, “You know, the super-wealthy maybe should pay a little bit.” (Laughter.) And it ain’t even close yet. I intend to get it done — more done. So let me ask you a simple question: Are you with me? (Applause.) I ran for President — AUDIENCE: Four more years! Four more years! THE PRESIDENT: Well — AUDIENCE: Four more years! Four more years! THE PRESIDENT: I ran for President — (laughs) — AUDIENCE: Four more years! Four more years! THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you.

Despite pressure from the press, Biden has yet to formally announce his reelection bid, but reporting suggests it may happen sometime in February.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

