‘High Casualties Are Probable’: USGS Reports Massive 7.2 Earthquake Just Struck Haiti

At 12:29 UTC on Saturday (8:29 a.m. EDT) the USGS recorded a magnitude 7.2 earthquake near the town of Petit Trou de Nippes in Haiti, about 90 miles from Port-au-Prince.

“Red alert for shaking-related fatalities. High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” reads the alert on the USGS website. “Past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response.”

A tsunami warning was also issued. The powerful earthquake was felt in neighboring countries and islands. The nation may also be facing a tropical storm in the next few days.

Images of destruction have already been shared on social media, and reports of deaths in the island nation are coming in.

Translated by Google: “Part of the sea begins to enter Haiti, after the powerful earthquake. There is a tsunami warning in progress.”

Haiti is still recovering from prior earthquakes and disasters, including a 2010 7.0 magnitude quake that struck about 16 miles from Port-au-Prince, which had a stunning death toll of over 200,000.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

