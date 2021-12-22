Hope Hicks Reportedly Recruited to Work on a Hedge Fund CEO’s Senate Campaign in Pennsylvania

As hedge fund executive David McCormick prepares to run for the U.S. Senate out of Pennsylvania, he is reportedly gathering star power from the former Donald Trump administration to help give his nascent campaign an early boost.

A new report from Politico says that Hope Hicks, Stephen Miller and Cliff Sims are joining the Bridgewater Associates chief executive on his team. McCormick is running for the seat about to be vacated by Pat Toomey (R).

Hicks, the former Trump White House communications director, is said to be helping McCormick arrange meetings and lay the groundwork for when he officially announces his run next year, while Miller and Sims are serving in “advisory roles.” Politico says the future McCormick campaign is also being supported by other Trump alumni, including Kellyanne Conway, Tony Sayegh, Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

From the report:

The roster provides a hint at how McCormick would likely run his campaign: As a staunch Trump ally. The 56-year-old McCormick, who launched an exploratory committee this week, has deep ties to the Trump orbit. He was considered for posts at the Treasury Department and Pentagon and is married to Dina Powell, who was a top national security official in the Trump White House.

The Senate race in Pennsylvania was already expected to have a large selection of GOP candidates, so McCormick’s involvement means that the primary field will get even more crowded.

Trump endorsed Sean Parnell for the Senate seat, but Parnell suspended his campaign a month ago after losing custody of his children to his ex-wife amid accusations of domestic abuse. Meanwhile, television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz has been preparing his own run for the Senate seat, and his strategy seems to lay in upping his media presence on Fox News.

Other candidates in the Pennsylvania contest include conservative commentator Kathy Barnette, real estate investor Jeff Bartos, anti-Trump candidate Craig Snyder, and former Trump ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com