CNN’s Michael Smerconish had an eventful week filling Chris Cuomo’s time slots on CNN, and apparently an eventful weekend bumping into Dr. Oz at a Christmas party.

“I don’t think he had any idea who I was,” Smerconish said on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Show.

Oz, whose real name is Mehmet Oz, is running for the Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania. He has become a frequent presence on Fox News, where he often comments on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Smerconish explained he gave Oz a pitch to come on either his SiriusXM or CNN programs to make his case in front of a moderate audience.

“I said to him, ‘I’d really like to get you on my program, and I will treat you with dignity and respect.'” Smerconish relayed. The CNN host said Oz quickly declined. “He proceeds to say to me, ‘I can’t possible do that because it would upset everybody at Fox. And I’ll come on your show after the primary.'”

“You just lost my vote,” said TC Scornavacchi, Smerconish’s producer, in disgust.

“It was total confirmation of everything I’ve said here,” Smerconish added.

“Maybe I’m violating a Christmas party confidence in telling you this, but how could I hold this back from the POTUS audience,” Smerconish continued. “I said, ‘Ultimately to pull this off, you need to reach the people who listen or watch me,” Smerconish said.

“Through a chance encounter, Saturday night, completely unexpected I had the opportunity to just hash it out with him and say, ‘Dr Oz, you can’t pull this off without reaching independents and centrists.'” “He said to me, ‘The mission right now is to win the primary.'”

“This was surreal,” Smerconish said.

