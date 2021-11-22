Sean Parnell announced he is suspending his campaign to replace retiring Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) after losing the legal battle for custody of his three children on Monday.

Parnell released a statement hours after the ruling saying that “I can’t continue with a Senate campaign” and that “his focus is %100 on my children.”

Parnell’s estranged wife, Laurie Snell, has accused Parnell of domestic violence directed at her and their children. While Parnell denied the allegations, a docket entry in the case said that the judge believed Snell to be more credible.

“Did you ever choke your wife?” Parnell’s attorney asked during a custody hearing earlier in the month. “Never,” Parnell responded, according to local reports at the time.

Parnell also denied allegations that he left Snell on the side of the road, told her to get an abortion, and violently struck their children.

“It just wasn’t a good relationship,” Parnell said of his marriage.

The custody case and allegations of abuse rocked Parnell’s campaign and became a major issue in the GOP primary.

Parnell received former President Donald Trump’s highly coveted endorsement in the primary despite losing to Conor Lamb (D-PA) in a 2020 race for a House seat.

Trump released a statement in September saying Parnell “has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Parnell will “make Pennsylvania very proud and will fight for Election Integrity, Strong Borders, our Second Amendment, Energy Jobs, and so much more,” Trump added.

Parnell is exiting a crowded field including conservative commentator Kathy Barnette, real estate investor Jeff Bartos, anti-Trump Craig Snyder, Trump’s ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, and potentially Dr. Oz, who is reportedly prepping a bid.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com