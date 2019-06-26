Horrific Photo of Drowned Man and Two Year-Old Daughter Underscores Immigration Crisis

A new photo from the U.S.-Mexico border has captivated the attention of the media at large because of its haunting illustration of the dangers immigrants face amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The bodies of a Salvadorian migrant and his 23-month old daughter were discovered on the Mexican shores of the Rio Grande on Monday after they drowned in a tragic attempt to cross the river the day before. Footage from the scene was captured as border officials came to collect their bodies, and Associated Press ran the photo after it was captured by journalist Julia Le Duc and published by Mexican newspaper La Jornada.

The deceased have been identified by the government of El Salvador as Oscar Alberto Martinez and his daughter, Angie Valeria Martinez. Associated Press’ citation of La Jornada‘s reporting states that Martinez decided to swim across the river because he and his family were unable to request asylum and present themselves before American authorities, so he crossed the border with Valeria in his arms.

Martinez started to go back across the river for his wife, Tania Vanessa Ávalos, but when Valeria moved into the water, her father grabbed onto her again, and they both ended up getting swept in the current. Avalos gave her account of the tragedy to Mexican authorities.

