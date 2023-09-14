Hot Mic Catches Reporters Peppering Biden With Hunter Indictment Questions As He Talks To Voters After Speech

A hot mic at President Joe Biden’s speech caught him being peppered with questions about the news his son Hunter Biden had been indicted.

News broke Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Davis Weiss has secured a grand jury indictment against Hunter Biden on three charges related to his purchase of a firearm.

Shortly after the news broke, President Biden delivered a speech at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland that the White House billed as a speech on Bidenomics.

During one section of the speech, the president dropped a joke that seemed to be a reference to the news:

Now we have the fastest economic growth from the pandemic of any world economy. We have the lowest inflation rate among the major economies. We have a lot more to do, though, and I’m going to get those gas prices down again, I promise you! But seriously… We’re living through one of the greatest job creation periods in our history. And folks, it’s not an accident. It’s not an accident. That literally is our economic plan in action. Bidenomics in action. Let me close with this, and there’s a lot more I know we could talk about. I wish I had a chance to take all your questions, but I’m going to get real trouble if I do that. (laughter). But all kidding aside, we face some pretty tough times in recent years. But America didn’t give up. America never gives up!

After the speech, the NBC News live feed showed the president mingling with the crowd as loud music played, drowning out the sound until the feed cut out. But several minutes later, it resumed, and in a brief moment when the music stopped, the microphones picked up reporters asking the president for his reaction to the news.

He did not respond, but smiled throughout his interactions after the speech.

Watch above via NBC News.

