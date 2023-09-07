Hunter Biden Attorney Goes Off After Indictment News In MSNBC Hit – Says DOJ ‘Cowering’ to Republican Pressure

Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell unloaded on MSNBC host Alex Wagner hours after news broke that Special Counsel Davis Weiss will seek a grand jury indictment, accusing DOJ of “cowering” to political pressure from Republicans.

Weiss announced in a court filing Wednesday that under the law, he is on a deadline to seek an indictment on the charges that were to be settled in an earlier plea deal that fell apart, and intends to do so:

The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date.

On Wednesday night’s edition of MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight, Lowell went off over the gun charge that he says has never been brought as a “standalone” by Weiss’s office and has since been ruled unconstitutional by an appeals court.

Lowell also repeatedly savaged Attorney General Merrick Garland and Weiss for what he says are political decisions made under pressure from Republicans like Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and allies of ex-President Donald Trump:

ALEX WAGNER: If it is, in fact, the politics that are really dictating this. Do you think that it’s possible to resolve this without going to trial? ABBE LOWELL: I mean, look, I’ve been doing this for as long as, you know, anybody. I think it’s possible. But if the U.S. attorney, who was correct today to say the following: the statute that calls for a speedy trial calculation is 30 days. It is true that in 30 days something has to happen. Well, in that period of time, something could happen, which would be let’s get back to what you thought was the right result. After five years of investigation by an independent Republican U.S. attorney who thought the only valid charge was a failure to file on a timely basis, like millions and millions of people do, and a diverted gun charge because nobody gets charged for a standalone gun case. That being the case, maybe that’s what could happen between now and some time in the future. Do I have hope for it? I don’t know. I do know what they said in court today, but they know what I said in court today, too. ALEX WAGNER: Well, I just wonder if the reality of how the Supreme Court has ruled on gun rights recently will also have will also factor into their calculations. Right. I mean, the Supreme Court has expanded the rights of gun ownership, including for people who have been found to be abusing drugs potentially. So all of that could factor into the ultimate outcome in this. And do you think that that will have a cooling effect for these prosecutors? ABBE LOWELL: It depends. As much as the facts and the law should cool these prosecutors. It looks like the heat that’s put on by the Republican congressmen who want to interfere in the normal course of what the Justice Department does puts up the heat. But if they are going to focus on the facts and they are going to focus on the law, you know what’s changed since July 26th? The law changed. And this statute that they cited to the court today has been found by a court of appeals to be unconstitutional. Where else, other than a case in which they are cowering from the political pressure, would somebody be charged with something that’s unconstitutional?

Watch above via MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight.

