BREAKING: Special Counsel Will Seek Indictment of Hunter Biden on Gun Charges

Special Counsel Davis Weiss has announced that he will seek a grand jury indictment against Hunter Biden related to gun charges. Charges will reportedly be announced by the end of this month, according to a court filing:

The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date.

Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, had struck a plea agreement on the same gun charge and two tax charges that fell apart earlier this summer. Weiss, acting on behalf of the Department of Justice, indicated that there would be no new deal and that Biden’s case would go to trial:

[D]uring the July 26, 2023, hearing that the Court set on this matter, the Defendant pled not guilty. Since that time, the parties have engaged in further plea negotiations but are at an impasse. The Government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial.

This development comes after criticism from President Biden’s political critics on the Republican side, who have claimed a two-tier justice system that benefited the younger Biden since the original plea deal was announced. They demanded a special counsel be appointed, but complained when Weiss was named to that position.

