Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is set to release a memoir entitled Beautiful Things, which will focus on his battle with substance abuse.

The book was acquired in the fall of 2019, and will be coming out on April 6, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

News of Beautiful Things was initially kept quiet despite the influx of attention Hunter gained following news that his finances were under investigation by the Justice Department.

Hunter also became a target for conservatives throughout the election following a loosely backed claim that Rudy Giuliani gained access to Hunter’s files after an unclaimed laptop was left at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

It’s unclear whether Hunter will directly address the backlash he received this past year, or the laptop scandal. Yet a released snippet reveals he will likely open up about the tragedies he and his family have faced.

“I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love,” Hunter, who has lost his brother, sister, and mother writes in his book, according to a snippet released by Gallery Books.

Hunter’s battle with substance abuse has become a major theme in press coverage. Joe Biden even addressed it directly during his first debate against former President Donald Trump.

“My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem,” Biden said. “He’s overtaken it. He’s fixed it. He’s worked on it, and I’m proud of him. I’m proud of my son.”

The memoir has already earned high praise from authors including Stephen King, Dave Eggers, and Anne Lamott.

“In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody — even the son of a United States President — can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley,” King wrote in his blurb. “Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where’s Hunter? The answer is he’s in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful.”

