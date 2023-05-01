Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Seek Reduced Child Support Payments, Claim He ‘Stayed on a Cot in His Dad’s Room’ During Presidential Trip

Hunter Biden’s lawyers presented a sob story to an Arkansas court on Monday as they seek to reduce the child support payments owed by the president’s son to Lunden Roberts, the mother of Biden’s four-year-old daughter.

According to Alana Goodman of the Washington Free Beacon, Biden’s lawyers sought to portray him as unable to continue to pay $20,000 a month to support his daughter.

As evidence of his reduced financial capacity, the Biden’s legal team cited the repossession of his Porsche as well as the fact that he allegedly “stayed on a cot in his dad’s room in Dublin” during a recent presidential trip he joined his father on.

Biden, who has in the past made millions through a variety of business dealings and was under federal investigation for tax crimes, no longer has a salary. His lawyers said on Monday that his only income comes from his controversial sales of his paintings, which critics have alleged sell for exorbitant prices only because of his famous father.

Asked how he’d respond to those critics in 2021, Biden replied, “Other than f***’ em?”

“I would be amazed you know if my art had sold at, um you know, for $10,” he added.

But on Monday, Biden professed not to have records of who has bought his art and at what prices. Judge Holly Meyer has asked the two parties to comply with various record requests made by the court. Addressing Biden specifically, Meyer said “If you come saying you want to reduce your child support, you need to show me why.”

President Joe Biden has been criticized for his failure to acknowledge the child in his public statements. At an event last Thursday, Biden listed his other six grandchildren while excluding Hunter’s daughter with Roberts.

“I have six grandchildren, and I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day — not a joke,” said Biden.

In addition to seeking to lower the monthly amount he owes in child support, Hunter Biden has also sought to deny his daughter his surname.

