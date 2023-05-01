Trump Jab at Kayleigh McEnany Over DeSantis Support Causes MAGA World Spat

Former President Donald Trump sparked an online spat between two prominent MAGA world figures over the weekend after he took a swipe at his former press secretary-turned-Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump reshared a post from McEnany on his Truth Social platform and wrote, “I guess Kayleigh is no longer speaking so favorably about DeSanctimonious now that his Polls are shot!”

In February, McEnany urged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to join the 2024 GOP presidential race and challenge her former boss. McEnany argued at the time, “How can you wait when you are currently the hottest governor in Republican politics…?”

Far-right provocateur and Trump loyalist, Laura Loomer shared Trump’s comment and took aim at McEnany:

Over the last few months, she’s been a cheerleader for @GovRon DeSantis even though she owes her career to President Trump.

She still hasn’t endorsed him for 2024.

#Ingrate

Loomer made headlines earlier in the month when the New York Times reported Trump urged staff on his campaign to hire the far-right flamethrower. Loomer has twice run for Congress in Florida and received Trump’s support in the past, but she is best known for bigoted statements like calling Islam a “cancer” and protesting outside Twitter’s headquarters with a yellow Star of David attached to her clothes to compare alleged censorship to the Holocaust. After a fierce uproar, Trump’s campaign said Loomer would not be hired.

Loomer’s comments ruffled some feathers in MAGA world as Jenna Ellis, a former Trump 2020 campaign lawyer, weighed in to defend McEnany. Ellis herself has accused MAGA world of harassing her since she signaled support for DeSantis.

“Sexual harassment, threats of violence, and comparisons to sex workers are never okay legally or ethically. This isn’t about being offended by a meme, it’s about not violating the law and basic standards of decency while engaging in political discourse,” Ellis told Newsweek in April. Newsweek reached out to Ellis after she tweeted, “Trump 2024’s message to women like me and Erin Perrine:

You’re either 100% in all the time or you deserve to be harassed.”

Trump 2024’s message to women like me and Erin Perrine: You’re either 100% in all the time or you deserve to be harassed. — Jenna Ellis 🐊🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) April 14, 2023

Ellis raised the recent harassment when defending McEnany in response to Loomer:

.@kayleighmcenany doesn’t owe her career to Trump. She was a CNN contributor and the RNC spokesperson prior to her roles with Trump’s campaign and Admin. She’s also a graduate of Harvard. Her own hard work and faithfulness to Christ advanced her career.

“Just because someone did a phenomenal job for Trump ALSO, it doesn’t mean we all owe him whatever he demands out of “loyalty” forever for all our own hard work prior, during, and after him,” Ellis added, concluding:

Kayleigh and many other strong women (including @KatrinaPierson, @ErinMPerrine, me, and others) had careers long before and will long after working for Trump. We simply moved forward with our lives like normal women. This is embarrassing from idiots like Loomer whose own focus now is just desperately trying to get where we were.

.@kayleighmcenany doesn’t owe her career to Trump. She was a CNN contributor and the RNC spokesperson prior to her roles with Trump’s campaign and Admin. She’s also a graduate of Harvard. Her own hard work and faithfulness to Christ advanced her career. Just because someone did… pic.twitter.com/JWysJ8lgGo — Jenna Ellis 🐊🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) April 30, 2023

