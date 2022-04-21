‘I Would Be a Terrible Press Secretary!’ Kellyanne Conway Reveals She Spent Years Turning Trump Down

Former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway revealed that former President Donald Trump constantly tried to convince her to take the chief spokesperson job, and that “I would be a terrible press secretary!”

Conway participated in a panel moderated by C-Span’s Steve Scully and featuring herself and fellow former White House denizens Josh Bolten, Mack McLarty III, and Jay Carney. Current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was on an earlier panel at the same event, but did not share the stage with Conway.

Conway, whose tenure in the White House began with a very well-known defense of then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s use of “alternative facts” to falsely claim Trump’s inauguration crowd was the largest in history, volunteered to Scully that she was offered Spicer’s job many times:

I should probably state for the record that I offered the press secretary position 42 minutes after President Trump won the election in the wee hours of November 9, 2016, and I declined, and did many times after that. He said, “You would be great at that,” and I whispered to myself, “I would be a terrible press secretary,” I’m not even sure what they do. Lots of reasons, I see what they do at the podium, but I’m sure there’s a lot more that goes in that, I now understand what they do. I frankly think that, respectfully to the current administration who brags about it, I think women get pushed into the scheduling, administration and press in the White House and I wanted to be a policy person. I certainly wasn’t going to run away from the goldmine of the life-changing money I was staring at, and four kids who were crappy ages and that continued to be crappy ages the entire time, for mom to be in the White House. I wanted to work on policy and I’m very proud and glad to have a boss that allowed that to be so. But I was also a very public-facing person because the president wanted people out there who were able to communicate the message, and communicate to people who may not have the information that day.

