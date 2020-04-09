comScore

Ilhan Omar Calls For Rent to Be Cancelled During Coronavirus Pandemic

By Zachary PetrizzoApr 9th, 2020, 10:07 am
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took to Twitter to call for rent to be cancelled until the coronavirus crisis is ended.

Omar joins progressive advocacy organizations, who have cited the economic downturn stemming from the coronavirus as a reason to cancel rent for those struggling.

“We need to cancel rent until this crisis is over,” Omar tweeted Wednesday.

The calls for rent payments to be canceled comes as the coronavirus pandemic sends the economy into a downward spiral, with unemployment claims skyrocketing to 17 million in the past three weeks.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), an ally of Omar, prompted her supporters to take action against landlords via organizing rent strikes.

Leftist organizations, including the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and Sunrise Movement, have also joined in calling for the measure of canceling rent to be taken:

As the calls to take some action intensifies by progressive lawmakers, Yahoo Finance reported Wednesday that approximately a third of all Americans in April missed their rent payment:

“As the novel coronavirus pandemic causes mass layoffs and financial disruption, 31% of U.S. renters did not pay April rent on time, up from 19% a month earlier and 18% in April 2019, according to a new report by the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) based on 13.4 million rentals. Among U.S. renters, only 69% paid April rent on time.”

