‘I’m Appalled’: Democratic Congressmen Demands Bob Menendez Resign, Leadership ‘Push Him Out’ Over Bribery Charges

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) called on Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to resign and for Democratic leadership to “push him out” over his recent federal indictment on charges of bribery.

Federal prosecutors charged Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez with accepting bribes from the Egyptian government along with three New Jersey businessmen. Law enforcement during a raid on Menendez’s home found a gold bar along with $480,000 in cash stuffed in a safe and clothing.

Phillips joined CNN anchor Manu Raju to give his thoughts on the breaking news and was asked whether the lawmaker should step down. Menendez claimed that the charges are false and are designed to “silence” him.

“First of all, everybody’s innocent until proven guilty, thank goodness, still in our country. But I’m appalled. Anybody who pays attention, I don’t care your politics, Democrat or Republican, you should be appalled,” Phillips told Raju. “A member of Congress who appears to have broken the law is someone who I believe should resign.”‘

Phillips then pointed at Rep. George Santos (R-NY), another member of Congress who faces criminal charges, and argued he should resign. “I’m a Democrat, so is Senator Menendez. But based on what I have seen, I’m disappointed. Yes, I think he should resign,” Phillips added, arguing that standing against corruption should trump partisan affiliation.

Raju then followed up by asking Phillips if Democratic leadership should do everything they can to push Menendez out of office.

“I’m trying to restore faith in government. That’s one of my missions. It’s a lot of my colleagues’ missions. And sometimes we’ve got to walk that talk, even if it’s uncomfortable. And I would argue that this time. Yes, the answer is absolutely,” he concluded.

Watch the full segment above via CNN.

