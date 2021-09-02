‘I’m Terrified of You’: Chelsea Manning Blasts ‘Greedy, Unprincipled’ Former Friend Glenn Greenwald

Former United States Army intel analyst Chelsea Manning decried Glenn Greenwald and renounced the support he offered when she spoke out as a whistleblower.

On Thursday, Manning took to Twitter to condemn the journalist.

“Glenn Greenwald, I don’t have $10,000 right now but if I get it I want to send it back to you from a donation you once did. I can’t deal with this anymore. Im terrified of you and everything you do. You’re greedy, unprincipled, and Im embarrassed for ever considering you a friend,” she wrote.

“Last night during the floods I decided that im no longer going to be afraid of saying what’s on my mind anymore or taking a stand from the people that i once considered allies but who have chosen to bash, harass, humiliate, intimidate, and lie to get ahead,” she continued. “To those he has hurt Im sorry I didn’t say anything I was scared and that’s my fault.”

Greenwald has been one of Manning’s most prominent advocates ever since she was sentenced to prison under the Espionage Act for providing classified information to Wikileaks.

Manning wrote in her tweets that she wanted to give up the $10,000 Greenwald pledged years ago when The Intercept donated to her legal defense.

Greenwald went on the counterattack in response to Manning’s statement, going so far as to invoke her attempted suicide in jail:

Anyway, sometimes people are nice to you as long as you’re of use to them and provide them things they want, then turn on you when you can’t or won’t any longer. As long as you know you gave and defended them with the right motives — as I did — your conscience should clean. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

While Julian Assange is rotting in prison, @ChelseaManning recently smeared him when he couldn’t defend himself, announcing that if she had to do it over again, she would not have leaked to WikiLeaks. Maligning someone unjustly rotting in prison is not an attribute I value. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

UPDATE – 2:40 p.m. ET: Greenwald doubled down on dredging up Manning’s attempted suicide.

It's been reported publicly numerous times. And when you spend a huge amount of your time helping someone though extremely difficult moments in their lives even though you've never met them, only for them to repay you with vicious public denunciations, they're not the victim. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

