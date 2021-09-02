‘I’m Terrified of You’: Chelsea Manning Blasts ‘Greedy, Unprincipled’ Former Friend Glenn Greenwald

By Ken MeyerSep 2nd, 2021, 2:06 pm
 

Chelsea Manning

Former United States Army intel analyst Chelsea Manning decried Glenn Greenwald and renounced the support he offered when she spoke out as a whistleblower.

On Thursday, Manning took to Twitter to condemn the journalist.

“Glenn Greenwald, I don’t have $10,000 right now but if I get it I want to send it back to you from a donation you once did. I can’t deal with this anymore. Im terrified of you and everything you do. You’re greedy, unprincipled, and Im embarrassed for ever considering you a friend,” she wrote.

“Last night during the floods I decided that im no longer going to be afraid of saying what’s on my mind anymore or taking a stand from the people that i once considered allies but who have chosen to bash, harass, humiliate, intimidate, and lie to get ahead,” she continued. “To those he has hurt Im sorry I didn’t say anything I was scared and that’s my fault.”

Greenwald has been one of Manning’s most prominent advocates ever since she was sentenced to prison under the Espionage Act for providing classified information to Wikileaks.

Manning wrote in her tweets that she wanted to give up the $10,000 Greenwald pledged years ago when The Intercept donated to her legal defense.

Greenwald went on the counterattack in response to Manning’s statement, going so far as to invoke her attempted suicide in jail:

UPDATE – 2:40 p.m. ET: Greenwald doubled down on dredging up Manning’s attempted suicide.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: