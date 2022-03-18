Jon Stewart interviewed former Disney CEO Bob Iger this week on his Apple TV+ show The Problem with Jon Stewart in a segment he titled “Can The News Be Fixed?”

Stewart, who also offered a twenty-minute monologue lambasting mainstream media this week, asked Iger why he has been having such a hard time getting interviews with media executives.

Iger responded he believes a “bunker” mentality exists in the news industry as journalists and executives are under constant scrutiny.

Iger went on to explain that when ABC’s news division reported to him, for some 35 years, he would tell them to “not hear the noise so much, to continue doing the job that we’ve entrusted them to do, which is, to tell the truth.”

As the 15-minute interview continued Stewart probed Iger on the issues plaguing the U.S. media today.

“Look, people are not held accountable for inaccuracies, so there’s that issue,” Iger said.

“Then there’s the whole problem of profiting from, I call it inaccuracy, from opinion and from presenting things in an inaccurate fashion,” he added.

“A lot of what is presented, that people think is news is not news as certainly we knew it when we were growing and what we were taught news should be,” Iger explained.

“I think if you are looking overall at the pot of what is considered news today, it’s a problem,” Iger went on. Deadline noted that Iger was “clearly leaning towards massive Disney shareholder Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Channel,” in his analysis.

“So to answer your question, I don’t know what the answer is in terms of fixing it,” he concluded, harking back to the overall theme of the interview.

