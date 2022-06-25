‘Incredibly Stunning!’ Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Blasts Clarence Thomas Over Promise to ‘Reconsider’ Sex and Marriage Rights

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ripped Justice Clarence Thomas over his promise for the court to “reconsider” rights like marriage equality, access to contraception, and private sexual activity.

On Friday’s edition of Deadline: White House, host Nicolle Wallace welcomed Jean-Pierre for her first appearance since taking the post, and asked her about the news that the Supreme Court has effectively overturned the landmark s Roe v. Wade decision with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Jean-Pierre called it a “stunning day” and reiterated the themes that President Joe Biden touched on in his speech earlier on Friday.

Then, Wallace asked about Thomas’s concurring opinion, in which he said the court should “reconsider” rights in other cases, and cited Griswold v. Connecticut (1965, right of married persons to obtain contraceptives), Lawrence v. Texas (2003, right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts), and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015, right to marriage equality).

Jean-Pierre blasted Thomas and called for people to vote hard in November, but said Biden’s position on expanding the court hasn’t changed:

WALLACE: Karine, Justice Thomas told us what he is going to look at next. He’s going to look at everything that falls under the protections that protected Roe for 50 years.

It includes same-sex relationships, same-sex marriage, and contraception. Does that what Dahlia Lithwick described as Clarence Thomas saying the quiet part out loud — we can assume they watch some of the network that champions that in their house.

Does that change any of the conversations inside the West Wing about court reform?

JEAN-PIERRE: So, let me — so, let me just say this about what Thomas said, Clarence Thomas said today.

It is chilling. What he wrote is absolutely chilling. If that were to happen, Nicolle, that would, for sure, for sure, change this country for decades, I mean, change it by generations.

And it is — it will be incredibly stunning how this would affect us as a country. And here’s the thing. We have to listen. We have to make sure we hear very clearly what this extreme side…

WALLACE: Yes.

JEAN-PIERRE: … these extreme Republicans are saying, because they have an agenda. I have never — I can’t think of a more dangerous agenda to put forth.

And so this is why, again, we have to make sure that we do — in light of this decision today, we have to make sure that we have our voices heard, that we take this to the ballot box, and make sure that we have congressional members who are going to fight and protect — protect the rights that have now been taken away because of this extreme ruling that we saw today.

As for us, your question, Nicolle, about the courts, the president’s been very clear. He is not for expanding the courts. He — this is an incredibly dangerous ruling that we heard. He does not agree with it at all, clearly. And we feel that this is, again, an extreme ruling, but we have to act. This is a time to take action.

That’s what the president was doing today, calling on folks to take action, calling on Congress to take action, and calling on folks to make sure that their voices are heard at the ballot box this coming November.

WALLACE: Other than voting in the fall and protecting the right of women to travel, what actions can protect women in the 19 states with trigger laws?

JEAN-PIERRE: So, one of the — the two things, the two actions that the president talked about, which you talked — which mentioned, which we think are incredibly important. They are steps that will help in the meantime.

But, of course, we have got to take action, as I mentioned. Look, being able to — for the DOJ to be able to defend women who cross the states, who have to make that decision for their — for themselves, and defending that decision and defending them going into another state is really important.

So the president was very clear about that. He’s said that’s what he wants his Department of Justice to do, and also making sure that we’re protecting and making available medications that are approved by the FDA, like contraception, so that women have — could able to make that choice.

So those are the two things that he used his executive authority. And let me tell you, these are conversations. In order to make that announcement today, these are conversations that his team has had these past several weeks with advocates, with legal experts to make sure that this is something he was able to do, as is — as — on his — on the side for — as an executive authority to move forward with.

But, again, Nicolle, the way that we’re going to restore Roe is to make sure that Congress acts. They need to act. They need to make sure that we make this into law, we make — Roe becomes law. And, again, if that is not possible, we have to make our voices heard in November.