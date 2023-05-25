An IRS whistleblower going public with allegations the Department of Justice “slow-walked” an investigation involving a high-profile subject — which is reported to be Hunter Biden.

In an interview for the CBS Evening News Wednesday, Gary Shapley — a 14-year IRS veteran — came forward as a whistleblower in what he called a “high-profile, controversial” investigation. By law, Shapley is not permitted to reveal the subject of the investigation, but CBS and other outlets have confirmed it involves the president’s son.

Shapley is a supervisory special agent for the IRS, who oversees a team of 12 agents charged with criminal investigations into various tax crimes. He claims the Department of Justice “slow-walked” the investigation into Hunter Biden at numerous junctures.

“When I took control of this particular investigation, I immediately saw it was way outside the norm of what I’ve experienced in the past,” Shapley said. He added, “There was multiple steps that were slow-walked at the direction of the Department of Justice.”

The agent, who is set to testify before the House Ways and Means Committee in a closed door session Friday, claims that he and his entire team have been removed from the investigation as a result of his coming forward. Nonetheless, he felt he had to speak up.

“It just got to that point where that switch was turned on, and I just couldn’t silence my conscience anymore,” Shapley said.

Shapley told CBS that he is a registered Republican. Still, he claimed his actions are not political.

“When I saw the egregiousness of some of these things, it no longer became a choice for me,” he said. “It’s not something that I want to do. It’s something I feel like I have to do.”

NBC News reported last month that federal prosecutors are considering charging Hunter Biden with three tax-related crimes; two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes and a single felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com