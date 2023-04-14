It Puts The Lotion On Its Skin: Trump Needed Moisturizer To Be Fingerprinted During Arrest, Insider Tells Isikoff

Former President Donald Trump had to be given lotion in order to be fingerprinted during his arrest, according to an inside source who refuted Trump’s account of his booking.

Trump gave Tucker Carlson his version of an inside look at his arrest and arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom over an indictment on 34 felony counts for crimes involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels and others.

In an interview earlier this week, Trump claimed court employees wept apologetically over the ordeal:

They were incredible. When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense. They signed me in. And I’ll tell you, people were crying. People that work there, professionally worked there, that have no problems putting in murderers. And they see everybody. It’s tough, tough place. And they were crying. They were actually crying. They said, I’m sorry. They’d say, 20, 24, 2024. And tears are pouring down there. I’ve never seen anything like it. Those people are phenomenal. Those are your police. Yeah. Those are the people that work at the courthouse. They’re unbelievable people. Many of them were in tears or close to it. Many apologies. We’re sorry, sir. We’re sorry they had to have me do certain things they said. Sir, I can’t believe I have to ask you. I can’t even believe that I have to ask you to do it. You can see. So in one sense, it was beautiful because they get it. In another sense, you know, it’s nasty.

But after that interview, a law enforcement source told Yahoo! News investigative reporter Michael Isikoff that Trump’s claim is “absolute BS.”

The source told Isikoff “There were zero people crying. There were zero people saying ‘I’m sorry’,” and painted a very different picture of the arrest:

Upon his arrival, Trump was informed of the charges against him and was booked on 34 felony counts for falsification of business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star in the waning days of the 2016 presidential election. The former president, looking glum, said little during the booking, as did Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s deputies, who were with him throughout the process, the source said. The only hiccup came when his fingers were too dry for his fingerprinting, at which point district attorney employees provided lotion for his fingers, the source added.

