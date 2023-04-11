Former President Donald Trump recalled “people were actually crying” when he was arrested and arraigned in a Lower Manhattan courthouse last week. The former president told the tale to Fox’s Tucker Carlson during an interview set to air Tuesday night.

“They were incredible. When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying. People that work there. Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said I’m sorry,” Trump told Carlson.

'They Were Actually Crying': Trump Tells Tucker Carlson Employees at the NY Courthouse Told Him 'I'm Sorry' https://t.co/P1qSAM0As5 pic.twitter.com/GD4xM7gL2u — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 11, 2023

Trump turned himself in to New York authorities last Tuesday to face 34 counts having to do with allegedly falsifying business records and a scheme to hide a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump says the case is just a “witch hunt” perpetrated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The former president, who has declared his candidacy for the 2024 election, also insinuated that Joe Biden is in no shape to run against him during the interview:

Look, I watch him just like you do. And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible. But there’s something wrong. I saw his answer today on television about whether or no he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker. You can’t get a softer question than that. It was a long answer about the eggs and this and that, look I don’t think he can.

Biden has remained silent when asked about the criminal charges against Trump.

“I think the American people should feel reassured that when there is an ongoing case like this one, that we’re just not commenting,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news conference.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com