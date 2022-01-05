‘It Was HUGE!’ Fox Business Anchor Gushes About ADP Jobs Report More Than Doubling Forecast

Fox Business Network anchor Cheryl Casone was stunned by the just-released ADP jobs report, which showed 807,000 new private-sector jobs added in December — more than double the forecast.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Mornings With Maria, fill-in host Dagen McDowell tossed to Casone for the breaking release of the ADP Research Institute’s December employment report.

McDowell was relatively understated with her introduction, saying “The December ADP report is just out, Cheryl Casone has the numbers, looks good.”

But an enthusiastic Casone gushed “It was huge!”

“Take a look at this! Eight hundred seven thousand jobs added for ADP for December, Dagen,” Casone continued. “And this is well above even the range of estimates. That was 300 to 600,000 they were looking for. The official estimate was four hundred thousand.”

She noted that while the report encompassed fallout from the Delta variant, “in this report, they had not yet seen the impact of Omicron.”

Casone added that this report pushed job creation for 2021 over the 6 million mark and that it’s also “the biggest jump we’ve seen in ADP since May of 2020.”

Casone also predicted upward revisions to what was a disappointing jobs report last month, telling McDowell “I’ll bet you anything, I’m going to say it now, we’re going to get some estimate changes that are going to be revised higher for the December jobs report.”

That would fit with a pattern that emerged in President Joe Biden’s first year in office, during which the Bureau of Labor Statistics underestimated job creation by a total of nearly a million jobs during the first ten months of the year.

“I’m wondering, though, about the last two weeks of December and if that’s going to kind of factor into any revisions we get on this number. But that’s a month away,” Casone said, echoing others who wonder what effect Omicron might have had that isn’t factoring into this report.

McDowell thanked Casone, and noted that “private-sector payrolls are still at nearly four million jobs below the pre-pandemic levels.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

