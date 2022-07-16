Jan. 6 Committee Demands Secret Service Director Produce Deleted Texts and ALL Other Records- Read The Full Letter

The January 6 Committee is demanding all relevant evidence from Secret Service Director James Murray following the revelation that the agency deleted text messages from Jan. 5th and 6th, 2021.

On Friday night — after the news broke that Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 were deleted by the agency after they were told to preserve them — the committee tweeted an announcement that they have issued a subpoena to Murray:

The Select Committee has issued a subpoena for records from the United States Secret Service. In a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray, Chair @BennieGThompson sought information about Secret Service text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021 that were reportedly erased. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 16, 2022

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson‘s full letter is quoted in a statement announcing the subpoena:

Bolton, MS—Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) today announced that the Select Committee has issued a subpoena for records from the United States Secret Service (USSS). In a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray, Chairman Thompson sought information about Secret Service text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021 that were reportedly erased and reiterated three previous requests from congressional committees for information. Chairman Thompson wrote, “The Select Committee has been informed that the USSS erased text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021 as part of a ‘device-replacement program.’ In a statement issued July 14, 2022, the USSS stated that it ‘began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration. In that process, data resident on some phones was lost.’ However, according to that USSS statement, ‘none of the texts it [DHS Office of Inspector General] was seeking had been lost in the migration.’ “Accordingly, the Select Committee seeks the relevant text messages, as well as any after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions of the USSS pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021.”

Read the full letter here.

