Jason Miller Steps Down as Trump Spokesman to Become CEO of Tech Startup

Jason Miller is stepping down as a spokesman to Donald Trump to become the CEO of tech start-up, a source confirmed to Mediaite.

Miller will remain with the Trump team, but in a reduced role. The source said Trump has already started interviewing potential replacements for Miller.

Miller was hired in by the Trump campaign in 2016 as a senior communications adviser. In 2017, he was briefly a CNN contributor but stepped down shortly thereafter. He was hired by the Trump campaign in 2020 as a senior adviser.

The startup Miller will lead is developing a social media platform, the source said, suggesting that the platform could be adopted by Trump, who was permanently suspended from Twitter after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. At the time, Trump was also banned from Facebook, which last week announced that it’s extending its ban until at least January 2023.

Conservatives have often complained about “censorship” by large technologies. Florida, where Trump lives, recently enacted a law enacting various restrictions on the media platforms operate. Critics have said the law is unconstitutional.

