Jean-Pierre Draws Laugh At Briefing When Asked About Fox News Graphic Calling Biden ‘Wannabe Dictator’

Reporters laughed at White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s response to questions about a Fox News graphic that labeled President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.”

Former President Donald Trump delivered a speech from his Bedminster club Tuesday night just hours after he was arrested and arraigned Tuesday in Miami for his indictment on 37 counts for violating the Espionage Act, and entered a plea of “not guilty” through his attorney.

Fox News was the only top three cable news network to carry Trump’s falsehood-riddled speech live. At one point, they ran a split screen of Trump with muted video of Biden speaking at the White House, and a graphic that echoed one of Trump’s claims: “Wannabe Dictator Speaks At The White House After Having His Political Rival Arrested.”

At Wednesday’s briefing, Washington Post White House reporter Tyler Pager asked Jean-Pierre about the graphic, and whether the White House had any comment on it.

Jean-Pierre responded with a quip that Pager initially took as a “no comment” — and drew laughs when she pointed out that was the comment:

Q Thanks, Karine. Last night Fox News ran a chyron that referred to the President as a “wannabe dictator,” and I’m wondering if the White House had any comment on that. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, there are probably about 787 million things that I can say about this — that was wrong about what we saw last night, but I don’t think I’m going to get into it. Q There’s no comment the White House has on it. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I think I just commented. (Laughter.) Go ahead.

After the graphic went viral, Fox News issued a brief statement that read “The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.”

It was displayed for 27 seconds before being replaced. The Fox News statement did not specify the manner in which the chyron was “addressed.”

