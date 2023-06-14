CNN’s Jeremy Diamond Asks Jean-Pierre Flat Out If Biden Had Trump Arrested

CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre flat-out if President Joe Biden had ex-President Donald Trump arrested.

Trump was arrested and arraigned Tuesday in Miami after his indictment on 37 counts for violating the Espionage Act, and entered a plea of “not guilty” through his attorney.

Several hours later, Trump delivered a speech from his Bedminster club Tuesday night, during which he made a great many false claims — including the repeated assertion that Biden had him arrested.

When Jean-Pierre was briefed reporters Wednesday at the White House, Diamond — who, yesterday, asked if Biden would ever consider pardoning Trump — asked if Biden “had Trump arrested”:

JEREMY DIAMOND: Thanks. Wanted to give you an opportunity to, to perhaps correct the record or at least respond to something former President Trump said last night. Last night he called his arrest, quote, the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. And he accused the current president of having him arrested, effectively directing his arrest. Your response? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m not going to comment on it.

Jean-Pierre may not have deigned to give Diamon a comment, but she actually answered this question Tuesday when another reporter asked it:

Q Thank you, Karine. Just a little bit of a clarification on the Trump indictment. You have been clear that you don’t want to politicize the indictment, but the President’s opponents have accused him of weaponizing the DOJ. So just to be clear, can you say categorically that President Biden was not involved or influenced at all any of the decisions into indicting the President by — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Not at all. He was not involved. This is — the President has been very, very clear: The Department of Justice is independent. He wants to restore that independence of — of the Department of Justice, and that’s what you have seen. That is why we have been very, very consistent. When it comes to criminal cases, we just do not comment.

