Jake Tapper Draws Laugh From AOC As He Blows Through 39-Second Fact Check of 8 Trump Lies

CNN’s Jake Tapper drew a laugh from New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez as he launched into a dizzying 39-second fact check of a brief clip from ex-President Donald Trump’s post-arrest speech.

Trump delivered a speech from his Bedminster club Tuesday night, hours after his arrest and arraignment on 37 counts related to violations of the Espionage Act.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s The Arrest & Arraignment of Donald Trump, Tapper interrupted his interview with AOC to play a portion of that speech — then called out 8 or so false claims from the 105-second clip:

TAPPER: OK, a lot to unpack there. I’m not going to make you fact-check.

(LAUGHTER)

TAPPER: But, just quickly, the Presidential Records Act, that’s the defense he’s going to bring. That’s fine. There is no evidence that he legally kept these documents.

They’re not his documents. They belong to the American people. There’s no evidence that Donald — that Joe Biden had anything to do with this, charges brought by the special counsel. The charges are not fake. The charges are not fabricated.

He’s not losing an election. The election hasn’t started, and he hasn’t even gotten the presidential nomination. This — there’s no evidence that this is an election interference. We do not live in a fascist state. And in terms of trying to destroy American democracy, we all know who tried to actually undo an election, and it’s not Joe Biden. It’s Mr. Trump.

That said, your response?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: You know, I think Donald Trump is the king of saying one thing to his supporters and doing another, doing the opposite in private.

And, in this circumstance, one of just the most brightest examples of that is of him today coming before his supporters and telling them: I was totally aboveboard. I know that I was aboveboard. This was part of the Presidential Records Act.

But what we see in this indictment is a recording and also testimony of people telling — of him telling people close to him: I could have declassified this. I did not declassify this. You shouldn’t look at this…

TAPPER: Right.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: … because it is not allowed, because this is still a secret document.

So, this is just Trump in true form, and where he says one thing to his supporters, says another thing privately, but then also insinuates that he is a victim of a system that has been developed purely for his own privilege and benefit.