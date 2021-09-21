Jen Psaki Grilled Over Images of Border Patrol Whipping Haitian Asylum-Seekers: ‘Horrific … Horrible to Watch’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was grilled about footage of Border Patrol agents on horseback using their reins as whips to intimidate Haitian asylum-seekers, and called the footage “horrific.”

At Monday’s White House briefing, Psaki was asked about “photographs and reports of border agents on horseback using what appeared to be whips on Haitian migrants. Does the administration view that as an appropriate tactic?”

Psaki responded that “I’ve seen some of the footage. I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make that appropriate. But I don’t have additional details.”

“Should they be fired?” asked American Urban Radio Networks correspondent April Ryan.

“I don’t have additional context, April. I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate,” Psaki told Ryan.

Moments later, PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor followed up, and Ryan again joined in the grilling:

MS. ALCINDOR: I want to follow up on the question about Haitians — and specifically, these — these photos that are surfacing; on Border Patrol agents seemingly using whips. I know you said that there’s no context that it would be seen as in appropriate. So, the question really is: Why would this be happening under the Biden administration? Is this going to stop? What would the — I wonder, sort of, what are going to be the consequences if what we’re seeing is what we’re seeing? MS. PSAKI: I mean, Yamiche, it’s all good questions. We just saw this footage. It’s horrible to watch. I just have to get more information on it. MS. RYAN: Can I ask a follow-up? MS. ALCINDOR: If this is true, will they be fired? If this is true will they be — MS. PSAKI: Again, April, I don’t have more information on it. I’ve also seen the video. I can’t imagine what the scenario is where that would be appropriate. I’m certainly not suggesting that. But we’ve just seen the footage short — earlier this morning. … MS. ALCINDOR: And a quick follow-up on the photo. I know you said that you’re still assessing it. But just to add, if this is what we see, is the — is it the President’s stance or the White House’s stance that whoever these border agents are — using what seems to be whips on migrants — that they would be fired or at least never be able to do that again? MS. PSAKI: Of course, they should never be able to do it again. I don’t know what the circumstances would be. It’s obviously horrific — the footage. I don’t have any more information on it, so let me venture to do that — MS. RYAN: But why won’t you say “fired”? MS. PSAKI: — and we’ll see if there’s more to convey.

Footage shows Border Patrol agents charging migrant children on horseback and whipping to intimidate them, but one Border Patrol agent took pains to point out to Fox News that the agents in the footage were using their reins as whips, not actual whips.

When reached via email for comment, the White House referred Mediaite to the following statement from the Department of Homeland Security:

“The Department of Homeland Security does not tolerate the abuse of migrants in our custody and we take these allegations very seriously. U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the matter and has alerted the DHS Office of Inspector General. In addition, Secretary Mayorkas has directed that personnel from the Office of Professional Responsibility be on site full-time to ensure that the responsibilities of DHS personnel are executed consistent with applicable policies and training and the Department’s values.” “Secretary Mayorkas visited Del Rio today and witnessed the extraordinary work of DHS personnel. The footage is extremely troubling and the facts learned from the full investigation, which will be conducted swiftly, will define the appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken. We are committed to processing migrants in a safe, orderly, and humane way. We can and must do this in a way that ensures the safety and dignity of migrants.”

Watch above via The White House.

