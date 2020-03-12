Jimmy Fallon Wonders if Mike Pence is Trump’s Fall Guy for Coronavirus: ‘This is a Disaster!’

Late night host Jimmy Fallon took a rare political turn when he floated the theory that President Donald Trump plans to blame Vice President Mike Pence for the coronavirus “disaster,” then dump the VP in favor of Nikki Haley during the general election.

On Wednesday night’s edition of NBC’s The Tonight Show, Fallon interviewed Sen. Bernie Sanders on a range of topics, including the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus.

“We should talk about coronavirus, I watch the news, I read the news, and I just don’t know who to really trust,” Fallon told Sanders.

“Well Jimmy, that is the problem that we have today,” Sanders said. “We have a president who is anti-science, doesn’t believe in the reality of climate change, who has appointed Mike Pence, who is also not known to be much of a scientist, to lead the task force.”

“And clearly at this moment you need somebody you can trust who’s going to bring together the best scientists, doctors, researchers, work with the entire world to do everything that we can to halt this terrible pandemic,” Sanders added.

Fallon then told Sanders that Pence’s leadership of the coronavirus task force “is very interesting to a lot of people, they think that he’s going be, take the fall for this, take a hit if, because this is a disaster I think, and then they’re going to say that Trump is going to have Nikki Haley on the ticket in 2020. What are you hearing over in your…?”

Sanders didn’t respond to the Haley question, instead slamming Pence some more.

“Well, ultimately it’s the president of the United States’ responsibility, and why you would appoint a vice president to lead this whose own particular record with regard to scientists, with regard to the HIV virus, has been pretty pathetic,” Sanders said.

“What you need to do to give confidence to the American people is bringing the best minds in the country and the world together. As a leader that’s what you can be doing, and don’t make this into politics, don’t start attacking Democrats, that is not only absurd, It is demoralizing to the American people,” he added.

Watch the clip above via NBC.

