Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden misspoke during a speech when he said that tragically slain leaders Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were “assassinated in the seventies.”

Biden was speaking at Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa Tuesday when he made what opponents are seizing on as a gaffe.

“The fact is, you all do know that this is a different election than you’ve ever been engaged in,” Biden said near the beginning of his speech, saying that this election is “really consequential” because there is “so much at stake.”

“I think that behavior of this administration has awakened a whole new generation to get engaged in ways they might not have gotten before,” Biden said, then recalled learning of monumental news as a young man.

“Just like in my generation, when I got out of school, that when Bobby Kennedy and Dr. King had been assassinated in the ’70s, late seven…” Biden said, trailing off on the time period. Both men were assassinated in 1968.

“I got engaged, you know up until that time, none of you women would know this, a couple of men may remember, that was a time in the early late ’60s or the early ’60s and ’60s where it was drop out, go to Haight Ashbury, don’t get engaged, don’t trust anybody over 30, I mean for real,” Biden added.

Biden talked about political upheaval in “the early ’70s, the late ’60s,” and concluded his thought by saying “What presidents say, no matter who they are, matters.”

Biden’s misstep came hours after President Donald Trump accused the majority of American Jews of “disloyalty” for supporting Democratic candidates.

