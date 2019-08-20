President Donald Trump went after Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar on Tuesday, saying that Jews who vote for Democrats are showing either a “lack of knowledge” or “great disloyalty.”

The two congresswomen held a press conference yesterday criticizing Israel over them being denied entry. Earlier today Trump blasted Tlaib, who grew emotional in the presser, saying he doesn’t “buy her tears”:

Sorry, I don’t buy Rep. Tlaib’s tears. I have watched her violence, craziness and, most importantly, WORDS, for far too long. Now tears? She hates Israel and all Jewish people. She is an anti-Semite. She and her 3 friends are the new face of the Democrat Party. Live with it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Today Fox News’ John Roberts asked Trump if he agrees with what Ilhan Omar said about aid to Israel.

Trump called Omar “a disaster for Jewish people” and said of Tlaib, “All of a sudden she starts with tears. And I don’t buy it… for a second, because I’ve seen here in a very vicious mood at campaign rallies.”

“I saw a woman that was violent and vicious and out of control,” he added.

Trump said he wouldn’t cut off to Israel, saying the congresswomen’s trip was going to be a “propaganda tour.”

He even said, “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

In the 2018 midterms when the members of “the squad” won their congressional elections, per a Pew Research Center study, close to 8 in 10 Jewish voters backed Democrats running.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com