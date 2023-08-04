Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough tore into Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for deflecting Trump’s insurrection with false claims about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

McCarthy tried to change the subject from the big news of the day Thursday — the arrest and arraignment of ex-President Donald Trump after being indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough went off on slammed McCarthy for one of those deflections — an angry-esque monologue about Secretary Clinton and Al Gore that rose in pitch and volume, if not ironclad logic:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Constantly defending Donald Trump might be getting to Kevin McCarthy. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Really? MIKA BRZEZINSKI: The House speaker yesterday had an angry response to a question about Trump’s continued claim. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Is Kevin angry? MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Kev’s angry. JOE SCARBOROUGH: What’s he angry about? MIKA BRZEZINSKI: That the 2020 election was stolen. SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY: Yeah. And I can say the same thing that Hillary Clinton says about her election that she lost. I can say the same thing about the DNC, who said it about the 2016 race. I can say the same thing about those in the Democratic Party. The leadership on down. About George Bush not winning, that Al Gore did. But were any of them prosecuted? Were any of them put in jail? Were any of them held with no response to be able to get out? The answer is no. So, yeah, you can raise that, that someone raised the question. And, you know, in America, you are entitled to raise a question. You’re entitled to question whether it was honest or not. That’s the uniqueness of the First Amendment. That’s the uniqueness of America. But you know what? You shouldn’t be prosecuted for your thoughts. And the difference here is when Hillary Clinton said it, nothing happened to her! When they said it in Georgia’s election. Nothing happened to them either. You know what? When the DNC said it, nothing happened to them either. So stop using government to go after people who politically disagree with you. That is wrong. And that should stop now. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: God! JOE SCARBOROUGH: I mean. Seriously, the bad acting, first of all. I mean, and it’s shocking that there are people that are really stupid enough to believe any of that, because here’s the thing. Hillary Clinton never, never, never challenged the results of the 2016 election. In fact, she gave a concession speech the NEXT MORNING! Saying she hoped the next morning, the next morning! She hoped Trump would be a successful president for all Americans. In fact, the failure to secure a peaceful transition of power has happened twice in American history, the first in 1860, when the election of Abraham Lincoln freaked out Southern states and they seceded and formed the Confederacy. The second in 2020. With Donald Trump, that’s only two times, Kevin! It happened! .

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

