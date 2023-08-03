Fox News Reports on ‘Subdued’ Scene at Trump Arraignment: ‘Only a Handful of Supporters’

Fox News National Correspondent Griff Jenkins remarked on how sparse the turnout was at the federal courthouse as former President Donald Trump made his way to Washington, D.C. for his arraignment on four federal charges related to Jan. 6.

“Now, out here, obviously, security is tight,” Jenkins said from the courthouse. “U.S. Marshals have the entire courthouse fenced off. We are seeing a lot of media, as you might imagine. Interestingly, though, only a handful of supporters, some pro-Trump, some anti-Trump, but it is a much more subdued scenario than what we saw when we were in Miami in June when Trump was arraigned on the alleged mishandling of classified documents. Although, we have a few more hours as things get near to that court appearance.”

Earlier, Jenkins broke down how the day was expected to progress.

“Once he gets here at 4 p.m. to go inside for that, let’s talk a little about what’s going to happen,” Jenkins said. “He is going to go before a magistrate judge, not the judge that will preside over his trial, but a magistrate judge for that initial appearance, and Fox News confirms, being told by the court, this actually will be an arraignment. We do expect the former president to plead not guilty to the four charges, but already, as you mentioned in that intro, he is worried about getting a fair trial.”

Jenkins then read a post from Trump’s Truth Social account.

“Here’s what he wrote last night on Truth Social. Quote, ‘the latest fake case brought by crooked Joe Biden and deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial venue such as the politically unbiased nearby state of West Virginia. Impossible to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C.'”

Trump faces four federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction for trying to subvert the 2020 election results.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

