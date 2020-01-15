John Bolton Will Reportedly Share Ukraine Details in His Upcoming Book

John Bolton recently said he would testify in the Senate impeachment trial if he’s subpoenaed. The calls for him to testify have increased since then, given what multiple reports and witnesses have indicated about his firsthand knowledge of the Ukraine push at the center of the president’s impeachment.

Just recently President Donald Trump said he would invoke executive privilege to stop Bolton from testifying.

Whatever happens with the trial, it looks like Bolton will be sharing details of what he knows about Ukraine — in his upcoming book.

Per the New York Times:

[H]e’s planning to reveal some of what he saw regarding the Ukraine matter in his upcoming book, according to people familiar with the plan. Mr. Bolton’s book, due to be published by Simon and Schuster, is almost finished, according to people familiar with his plans, and is set to be on sale well ahead of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions this summer. The book is going to describe Mr. Bolton’s time in the Trump White House and expand on at least some of what he saw regarding Mr. Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian officials into announcing an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Bolton’s also reportedly expected to detail some conversations he had with other top Trump administration officials.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]