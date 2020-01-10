President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News he would invoke executive privilege to stop former national security adviser John Bolton from testifying before the Senate impeachment trial.

In an interview with Laura Ingraham set to air Friday night, the Fox News host asked Trump: “Why not call Bolton? Why not allow him to testify? This thing is bogus. Why not allow Bolton to testify?”

“No problem other than one thing,” Trump replied. “You can’t be in the White House as president, future, I’m talking about future — any future presidents — and have a security advisor, anybody having to do with security, and legal and other things but especially —”

“Are you going to invoke executive privilege?” Ingraham asked.

“Well I think you have to for the sake of the office,” Trump said.

On Monday, Bolton — who was ousted from the White House last year over foreign policy disagreements with Trump — said he would testify before the Senate if subpoenaed. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives over the Ukraine scandal in December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she would be sending articles of impeachment to the Senate next week.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]